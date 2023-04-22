A 48-year-old La Crosse woman is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond after she allegedly stabbed a man April 18.

Darnaye R. King was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, substantial battery/intent to cause bodily harm and bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to 1225 Avon St. in La Crosse, where a man had sustained a stab wound in the left triceps. The complaint says the man was "gushing blood," and a large amount of blood was visible on the ground and the exterior wall of the apartment building.

An officer observed that the man, who briefly lost consciousness, was having trouble breathing. The officer applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding before emergency personnel arrived. The man identified King as his assailant.

The alleged victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was heard yelling. He reportedly told staff he wanted to kill his assailant and asked, "Should I have stabbed her back?"

Police interviewed the man at the hospital. He said he and King had met two weeks earlier and were "kind of dating." He said King began screaming at him and slapped him 20 times before he responded by slapping her. He said King then stabbed him.

The man needed three stitches to close his wound. He also suffered cuts and abrasions to his forearm and hand.

King was standing in the alley as the man was being treated. She was arrested without incident. She told police the altercation started after the man wouldn't relinquish her coat as she attempted to leave the apartment. She said he hit her three times and busted her lip. She said he then grabbed her and threw her to the ground and that she used the knife to protect herself.

The complaint says King suffered a small cut to her right thumb, swelling of her bottom lip and forehead and scratches to her neck.

Assistant La Crosse County District Attorney Julie Nelson asked for a $10,000 cash bond during an April 20 initial appearance.

"It was very fortunate that the victim was discovered … because he could have bled out," Nelson said.

Defense attorney Ransome Springer asked for a signature bond. He said King has no money for bail and that there is a "significant dispute as to what happened."

Judge Scott Horne ordered the $5,000 bail with conditions of no contact with the victim and no weapons.