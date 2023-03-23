A 49-year-old Black River Falls woman who called in a missing person case is now being prosecuted for murder.

Jackson County District Attorney Emily Hynek filed first-degree intentional homicide charges against 49-year-old Star Myers of Black River Falls.

Myers also faces felony charges of hiding a corpse, being a felon in possession of a firearm, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine. She is one of five people charged in connection to the case.

According to prosecutors, Myers contacted the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on March 9 and reported that she had not seen the alleged victim — whose name has not been been released to the media — for two days.

The following day, law enforcement received information that led to the execution of a search warrant at a town of Manchester residence owned by the victim and Myers. Several people were arrested during the search, including Jeffrey Myers-Woychik, 22, of Black River Falls and Savannah Pellett, 20, of Menomonie. Law enforcement at the scene reportedly identified evidence of drug trafficking, a significant number of firearms and what was later identified as human remains.

Through subsequent interviews and investigation, law enforcement concluded that Myers had killed the victim and attempted to conceal the remains.

Myers-Woychik; Pellett; Milton Haskins, 55, Alma Center; and Gerardo Trevino, 39, Chippewa Falls, are charged with felonies for allegedly aiding Myers in her attempt to conceal the victim's remains.

Myers is being held in the Jackson County Jail. She has a bond hearing set for Friday in Jackson County Circuit Court.