Woman charged with selling fentanyl in Onalaska

A 40-year-old woman with no permanent address has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with selling fentanyl.

Betsy J. Lundstad was charged Thursday with a single count of delivery of narcotics.

According to the criminal complaint, a confidential informant purchased .6 grams of fentanyl from Lundstad for $150 during a controlled buy Sept. 15, 2021, in the city of Onalaska.

Lundstad was arrested July 13 for an unrelated warrant and was transported to the La Crosse County Jail, where she is being held on cash bonds totaling $1,500. She also has an outstanding drug charge in Trempealeau County, where a warrant for her arrest was issued April 4.

Lundstad's next court appearance is a July 20 preliminary hearing.

Becky Lundstad

Lundstad

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

