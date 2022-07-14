Woman charged with selling fentanyl in Onalaska

According to the criminal complaint, a confidential informant purchased .6 grams of fentanyl from Lundstad for $150 during a controlled buy Sept. 15, 2021, in the city of Onalaska.

Lundstad was arrested July 13 for an unrelated warrant and was transported to the La Crosse County Jail, where she is being held on cash bonds totaling $1,500. She also has an outstanding drug charge in Trempealeau County, where a warrant for her arrest was issued April 4.