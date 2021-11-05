Woman charged with setting fire to portable toilet in La Crosse

A 46-year-old woman with no permanent address was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after allegedly setting a portable toilet on fire.

Melissa E. Miller faces a felony count of arson of property other than a building. She also faces the same charge in a separate Oct. 28 incident, along with a felony charge of child abuse with intention to cause harm.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called Nov. 4 shortly after 4:30 p.m. to Cameron Park, where video surveillance reportedly showed Miller removing toilet paper from a dispenser inside the portable toilet and placing it on the toilet floor. She then allegedly lit the toilet paper on fire, which caused a large flame to erupt. The complaint says she placed other items on top to keep the fire going.

The complaint says an unidentified bystander confronted Miller and smothered the fire. Miller reportedly sat on a picnic table and remained there until police arrived. The complaint says she showed police the cigarette lighter she used to ignite the fire. The portable toilet sustained significant damage.

It was Miller's second encounter with police in less than a week. Police were called to a La Crosse residence Oct. 29, where a 14-year-old said Miller slapped her in the face and punched her with a closed fist. The complaint says Miller also burned a mattress inside the residence.

Miller was released on a $2,500 signature bond after the Oct. 29 incident. La Crosse County Court Commissioner Kara Burgos ordered a $500 cash bond for the Nov. 4 incident.

