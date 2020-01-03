Woman charged with stealing from eight people in La Crosse area

A woman was charged with six felonies Friday after she was accused of a “substantial financial crime spree” in the La Crosse area, according to a La Crosse prosecutor.

Jenifer M. Tenner, 36, no permanent address, stole two wallets and checkbooks from the Viterbo University library, La Crosse Center parking ramp and parking lot outside of Marcus Cinema, and then forged checks from the checkbooks at several La Crosse area stores, according to the criminal complaint.

Assistant La Crosse County District Attorney Jessica Skemp described her behavior, saying, “This really was a substantial financial crime spree involving many, many victims.”

According to the complaint:

Tenner was seen on surveillance video taking a student’s phone, wallet and laptop Nov. 8 while she was in the restroom at the Viterbo University library.

A few days later on Nov. 13, a woman reported that her checkbook was stolen from her car in the parking lot of Marcus Cinema and several of her checks were passed at various Kwik Trip stores in La Crosse. Kwik Trip was able to provide surveillance of Tenner using the checks at its stores.