Woman charged with stealing from eight people in La Crosse area

A woman was charged with six felonies Friday after she was accused of a “substantial financial crime spree” in the La Crosse area, according to a La Crosse prosecutor.
Jenifer M. Tenner, 36, no permanent address, stole two wallets and checkbooks from the Viterbo University library, La Crosse Center parking ramp and parking lot outside of Marcus Cinema, and then forged checks from the checkbooks at several La Crosse area stores, according to the criminal complaint.
Assistant La Crosse County District Attorney Jessica Skemp described her behavior, saying, “This really was a substantial financial crime spree involving many, many victims.”
According to the complaint:
Tenner was seen on surveillance video taking a student’s phone, wallet and laptop Nov. 8 while she was in the restroom at the Viterbo University library.
A few days later on Nov. 13, a woman reported that her checkbook was stolen from her car in the parking lot of Marcus Cinema and several of her checks were passed at various Kwik Trip stores in La Crosse. Kwik Trip was able to provide surveillance of Tenner using the checks at its stores.
On Nov. 27, a woman’s wallet and checkbook were stolen from her car in the La Crosse Center ramp, as well as $40 cash and a $20 Visa gift card, and checks from her account also were used at Kwik Trip.
On Nov. 29, Tenner was pulled over and arrested on a warrant. Police say she had several syringes, credit cards and checkbooks belonging to several different people, including the checkbook of a man who died in 2018. Altogether, she had cards and checks belonging to eight people, according to the complaint, and wrote checks and spent money adding up to more than $3,000.
She was charged Friday with theft of movable property, receiving stolen property, two counts of uttering a forgery, fraudulent use of a credit card and four counts of felony bail jumping, all as a repeat offender.
Friday’s charges are Tenner’s fourth open case in La Crosse County. She also is facing other charges of uttering a forgery, retail theft, felony bail jumping and entry into a locked vehicle.
Robert D. Wilson, 25, no permanent address, was charged Jan. 2 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as a repeat offender. Wilson was found doing meth in a vehicle at about noon Dec. 30 outside the Salvation Army, according to the complaint, and he handed over meth and two needles to a Salvation Army social worker.
Jordan M. Weiker, 30, La Crosse, was charged Jan. 2 with discharging bodily fluid at a public safety worker, resisting an officer, attempted battery and disorderly conduct. Weiker became belligerent at about 2:17 a.m. Dec. 14 at an Onalaska restaurant and bar, according to the complaint, and swung a bag at a bartender, then poked and spit at a police officer.
Star Yang, 33, Holmen, was charged Jan. 2 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeat offender. Yang had 0.06 grams of meth, a meth pipe and marijuana Dec. 27, according to the complaint.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
