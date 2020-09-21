Woman dead, passenger severely injured following single-vehicle crash in Holmen

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A woman died and her passenger suffered serious injuries after a single- vehicle crash early Saturday in Holmen.

The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle crash shortly after 4 a.m. near W6100 Cty. Hwy. T in the town of Holland.

Rhianna R. Arentz, 36, was driving eastbound when the vehicle crossed the centerline, went off road and crashed into two trees, according to a report from Daniel Baudek, patrol sergeant with the Sheriff’s Office.

Arentz was pronounced dead at the scene, and her passenger, Brian A. Wiste, 36, was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System with serious injuries.

Neither was wearing seatbelts, and alcohol was determined to be a factor in the crash, according to the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office.

The Holmen Police and Fire Department, Tri State Ambulance, Wisconsin State Patrol, La Crosse County Medical Examiner’s Office and La Crosse County district attorney’s office assisted with the incident, and the State Patrol is aiding the Sheriff’s Office with the crash investigation.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

