Woman, infant still missing; La Crosse police say no reason to suspect foul play

La Crosse police are still searching for a woman and her infant, but a representative of the department stressed Monday that he has no reason to believe foul play is involved.

The police department put out a Facebook post Friday afternoon asking for people to contact authorities with information about the whereabouts of Tracy Cadogan, 40, and her 1-month-old son, who is in need of critical medical attention.

“We believe she is still in the area,” said Sgt. Tom Walsh of the La Crosse Police Department. “She is not in any trouble. Our main concern is the welfare of the child.”

Police were called Thursday to Cadogan’s residence on the 800 block of West Avenue South by La Crosse County Child Protective Services after a social worker raised concerns that the baby hadn’t been taken to the hospital to be treated for jaundice, a condition that causes yellow discoloration in a baby’s skin and eyes and can indicate severe health problems, according to Mayo Clinic Health System’s website.

The social worker told police she was concerned that, if untreated, the baby could develop brain damage, according to court records.

