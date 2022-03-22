Woman reports being attacked on La Crosse walking trail; city man charged

Police arrested a 25-year-old La Crosse man accused of attacking a woman Monday on a walking trail in La Crosse.

Joseph A. Grzegorek was referred to the La Crosse County District Attorney on charges of false imprisonment, battery and disorderly conduct.

According to the La Crosse Police Department, officers responded around 2:30 p.m. to the Gundersen Health Walking Trail, where a woman said that Grzegorek chased her from behind, grabbed her, pulled her to the ground and dragged her toward the river.

The woman broke free and got the attention of two people who ran to help her. Grzegorek then turned around and walked away. Police located Grzegorek a short distance away and placed him under arrest.

La Crosse Police Chief Shawn Kudron said the department believes the attack was an isolated incident.

“La Crosse police and Gundersen Health continue to partner for the safety of all staff, campus visitors and community members," Kudron said. "This egregious act is the type that can have an impact on an entire community and will not be tolerated. We will continue to work with all community members to provide a safe and vibrant community.”

Kudron offered the following safety tips for pedestrians: Be alert and aware of the surroundings, always carry a cell phone, let someone else know of your plans and where you are, plan your route, remove any distractions such as earbuds or talking on your phone and trust your instincts.

A search of court records shows Grzegorek with no previous criminal offenses in Wisconsin. He has an initial court appearance scheduled for Wednesday.

