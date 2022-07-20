Woman says La Crosse man forced sex, drug use

A 59-year-old La Crosse man is free on a $5,000 signature bond after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman last November.

Harold Geannie was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a single felony charge of second-degree sexual assault.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called July 15 to Gundersen Health, where a woman told La Crosse police that Geannie forced her to take drugs and have sex after he invited her into his La Crosse apartment unit last November. She told police that she agreed to share some “weed” with Geannie but made it clear she wasn’t interested in any other drugs or having sexual intercourse.

The woman said Geannie ignored her and forced her take cocaine and methamphetamine before sexually assaulting her.

Police interviewed Geannie July 18. The complaint says he admitted knowing the woman but denied that any sexual intercourse occurred.

The signature bond ordered by Judge Scott Horne includes GPS monitoring with an exclusion zone around the alleged victim’s residence. Geannie’s next court appearance is a July 27 preliminary hearing.