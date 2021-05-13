WPPA annual survey shows higher approval of police among white persons than BIPOC individuals

The Wisconsin Professional Police Association (WPPA)'s annual survey, released this week, revealed the majority of state residents approve of the work being done by officers, with white residents showing more favorable opinions than BIPOC individuals.
The 2021 survey, the ninth the WPPA has conducted, follows a year of intense scrutiny of the actions of police during interactions with non-white individuals, including the killings of Daunte Wright and George Floyd in Minnesota and the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.
"Since George Floyd’s death nearly a year ago, there have been widespread calls for a broad variety of reforms by policymakers and activists," says Jim Palmer, WPPA executive director. “We wanted to use this year’s poll to really dig down and attempt to better understand how the public views the officers who serve their communities and the type of policing that people want from their local agencies. The results confirm that the issues surrounding policing are extraordinarily complex, and it’s clear that Wisconsinites support the interests of both social justice and the officers that keep our streets safe.”
A total of 1,001 Wisconsin adults participated in the survey between Feb. 11 and March 9. Results were not broken down by county but many responses were separated by white and non-white respondents.
Key findings of the survey include:
- 83% of white respondents approve of how their local police force is handling its job, versus 58% of nonwhite respondents.
- 65% of white respondents have a "great deal of respect" for the police in their community, versus 37% of nonwhite respondents.
- 84% of white persons and 66% of non-white persons feel having a well funded police force improves overall quality of life in their community.
- 33% of white persons and 56% of non-white persons classify racism as a "major problem."
- 21% of white persons and 46% of non-white persons feel police violence against Black persons in Wisconsin is "extremely serious."
- 34% of white persons and 36% of non-white persons believe police spend too little time policing neighborhoods.
- 31% of white persons and 55% of non-white persons feel the deaths of minority individuals by police are a sign of a broader problem between the two.
- Of all respondents:
- 85% believe requiring police to wear body cameras is a priority.
- 88% support penalties for individuals knowingly filing false complaints against officers.
- 42% support reducing police budgets to increase spending on social programs.
- 49% believe officers should be able to use a chokehold in life threatening situations.
- 8% believe protests strongly helped reform policing, while 32% said it strongly hurt.
- 67% strongly agreed there should be harsher penalties for individuals who destroy property during protests.
"This poll illustrates to us not only what we’re doing right with our approach, but more importantly where we need to evolve and grow to regain some of the trust we have lost,” says Palmer.
