WPPA annual survey shows higher approval of police among white persons than BIPOC individuals

The Wisconsin Professional Police Association (WPPA)'s annual survey, released this week, revealed the majority of state residents approve of the work being done by officers, with white residents showing more favorable opinions than BIPOC individuals.

The 2021 survey, the ninth the WPPA has conducted, follows a year of intense scrutiny of the actions of police during interactions with non-white individuals, including the killings of Daunte Wright and George Floyd in Minnesota and the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

"Since George Floyd’s death nearly a year ago, there have been widespread calls for a broad variety of reforms by policymakers and activists," says Jim Palmer, WPPA executive director. “We wanted to use this year’s poll to really dig down and attempt to better understand how the public views the officers who serve their communities and the type of policing that people want from their local agencies. The results confirm that the issues surrounding policing are extraordinarily complex, and it’s clear that Wisconsinites support the interests of both social justice and the officers that keep our streets safe.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A total of 1,001 Wisconsin adults participated in the survey between Feb. 11 and March 9. Results were not broken down by county but many responses were separated by white and non-white respondents.