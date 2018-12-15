Try 1 month for 99¢
17-year-old led police on high-speed chase in stolen vehicle, Jackson County authorities say

This photo shows the gun and drug paraphernalia authorities say they found in the car of a 17-year-old from Atlanta who led police on a high-speed chase.

A 17-year-old from Georgia was arrested Thursday after leading authorities on a high-speed chase across two counties in a stolen vehicle.

The Wisconsin State Patrol began the pursuit at about 10 p.m. on Interstate 94 in the Jackson County town of Garfield. Authorities said the driver was driving erratically, reaching speeds of 100 mph. The state patrol ended its pursuit.

A deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office saw the eastbound vehicle near mile marker 143 at 10:23 p.m. The deputy pursued the vehicle into Monroe County, where it was finally stopped.

The name of the driver, a male from Atlanta, was not released, but authorities report finding a loaded 9-millimeter handgun, a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

The driver was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, operating under the influence, possession of marijuana, minor in possession of a dangerous weapon and other traffic offenses.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department assisted with the arrest.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for 99¢

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.