17-year-old led police on high-speed chase in stolen vehicle, Jackson County authorities say

A 17-year-old from Georgia was arrested Thursday after leading authorities on a high-speed chase across two counties in a stolen vehicle.
The Wisconsin State Patrol began the pursuit at about 10 p.m. on Interstate 94 in the Jackson County town of Garfield. Authorities said the driver was driving erratically, reaching speeds of 100 mph. The state patrol ended its pursuit.
A deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office saw the eastbound vehicle near mile marker 143 at 10:23 p.m. The deputy pursued the vehicle into Monroe County, where it was finally stopped.
The name of the driver, a male from Atlanta, was not released, but authorities report finding a loaded 9-millimeter handgun, a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.
The driver was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, operating under the influence, possession of marijuana, minor in possession of a dangerous weapon and other traffic offenses.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department assisted with the arrest.
