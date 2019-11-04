{{featured_button_text}}

An 18-year-old La Crosse man has been identified as the person killed in a Saturday evening shooting in La Crosse.

Police were called to the 900 block of Copeland Avenue about 9:40 p.m. for a report of a shooting, according to the La Crosse Police Department.

Authorities found Javier R. Ayers lying in the alley with a gunshot wound. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he later died.

La Crosse police are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the La Crosse Police Department at 608-789-7240. To remain anonymous, contact La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or submit online at https://www.p3tips.com/459. You can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via your smartphone.

