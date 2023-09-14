A 38-year-old La Crosse man faces criminal charges after he allegedly injured a woman during a July 21 hit-and-run in La Crosse.

Justin R. Pfaff was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a felony count of hit-and-run involving injury and misdemeanor counts of hit-and-run and operating after revocation due to a drunken driving-related offense.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman said she was sideswiped while drivng a southbound vehicle shortly before midnight on Mormon Coulee Road. She said the collision caused her vehicle to spin around and face northbound before coming to a stop. The vehicle sustained significant body damage. The woman said the driver, later identified as Pfaff, struck at least one more vehicle before driving away.

The complaint says the woman sustained a concussion during the crash.

Photos and surveillance cameras were able to identify the vehicle and track it to a Sunnyvale Drive residence in La Crosse. Police made contact with Pfaff on Sept. 7. He reportedly acknowledged that he was involved in the collision. The complaint says he told police he left the scene because he didn’t believe the crash was severe.

The complaint says Pfaff was driving with a revoked license at the time of the collision.

Pfaff is free on a $750 signature bond. His next court date is an Oct. 6 calendar call.