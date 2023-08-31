A 46-year-old La Crescent, Minnesota, man faces charges after he allegedly drove the wrong way Aug. 25 on Interstate 90 in La Crosse County.

Jorge Gustavo Cubas was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor counts of second-offense drunk driving and operating with a prohibited blood-alcohol content.

According to the criminal complaint, Cubas was driving eastbound on the westbound lanes of the highway when he came within 150 feet of striking a semi head-on shortly after midnight.

The complaint says Cubas came to a complete stop in the middle of the right lane after police initiated a traffic stop and was oblivious to going the wrong way. He allegedly refused to exit the vehicle, which delayed efforts to remove the vehicle from the roadway.

Cubas agreed to a field sobriety test, and the complaint says he showed multiple signs of intoxication. He reportedly told police he had been drinking at a tavern on French Island and believed he was headed westbound back to his residence. He refused to take a preliminary breath test. He was transported to a local hospital for a blood test and then taken to the La Crosse County Jail.

Cubas is free on a $1,000 signature bond. His next court date is a Sept. 13 calendar call.