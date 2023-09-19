A Monroe County jury convicted 44-year-old Altoona man Friday of several child sex crimes, according to District Attorney Kevin D. Croninger.

Eric L. Wirth was found guilty of eight charges, including repeated sexual assault of the same child, use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, causing a child to view sexual activity, exposing a child to harmful material, two counts of sexual exploitation of a child, sex with a child older than 16 and possession of cocaine, according to the district attorney's press release.

The convictions came after a three-day jury trial. The charges against Wirth stem from conduct that occurred between May 2017 and July 2021 in which Wirth used children for his own sexual gratification, according to Croninger.

Several other counts against Wirth were dismissed without prejudice, meaning they can be refiled in another jurisdiction, after new information was uncovered indicating that the proper venue for the dismissed counts was outside Monroe County.

The jury deliberated for about two hours before reaching its verdicts.

Circuit Court Judge Todd L. Ziegler revoked Wirth’s bond and remanded him to custody pending sentencing. Wirth faces over 150 years in prison. The sentencing date has not been set yet.

“We are grateful for the attention the jury paid to this serious matter. This case involved multiple perverse actions by the defendant," said Croninger. "We know that having to listen to evidence of these perverse acts can be very difficult… The jurors in this matter paid close attention to these difficult facts and rendered just and true verdicts.”

The prosecution of the case was handled by Croninger. The investigation was led by Det. John Brose of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, with help from Sparta Police Chief Emilee Nottestad and Det. Andrew Kuen, formerly of the Sparta Police Department.

Croninger praised the work of Brose and all officers involved.

“This is a case that involved numerous perverse acts by the defendant," he said. "The officers involved demonstrated the highest levels of professional integrity and investigative skill in procuring the facts that proved the defendant was guilty.”