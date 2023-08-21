A 30-year-old La Crosse man faces multiple charges after he allegedly hit a man with a hammer and went on a brick-throwing vandalism spree Aug. 16 in La Crosse.

Trevor M. LeFebre was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, criminal damage to property and three counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of battery, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called around 8 a.m. to a 10th Street South address. A man told police that a visibly agitated LeFebre threw a hammer at him from 20 feet away and that it struck him on his right side. The complaint says he showed police a large red mark near his rib cage.

The victim said he could have been fatally injured had the hammer struck him in the head. The victim's account was verified by a witness, who told police he believes LeFebre is going through some type of "psychosis." Police tried to reach LeFebre without success.

Police were called back to the same address around noon. A neighbor told police that LeFebre was throwing bricks against the building and breaking windows. The neighbor said LeFebre then went inside the building and was "destroying it."

The complaint says police discovered multiple shattered windows and dents on the side of the building and a shattered storm door.

Police also found a motorcycle lying on its side with a large dent in the fuel tank, a truck with a shattered window and several large dents and another truck with a side window smashed by a brick. The vehicles belong to the same person that LeFebre reportedly assaulted. The victim estimated the property and vehicle damage at $20,000.

As police were inspecting the damage, LeFebre reportedly opened a second-story window and told police he wasn't coming outside. Police didn't attempt to arrest LeFebre while he was inside the building for safety reasons.

The following morning, police created a ruse to convince LeFebre to exit the building. After exiting, LeFebre reportedly noticed one of the officers in the area and fled on foot. The complaint says LeFebre ignored repeated police commands to stop.

LeFebre reportedly crossed West Avenue while dodging heavy traffic before police caught up with him and took him into custody. The complaint says six police officers were involved in the chase.

LeFebre is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond. His next court appearance is an Aug. 25 preliminary hearing.