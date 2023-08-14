Bail is now $250,000 for a 31-year-old La Crosse woman accused in the death of 6-year-old Alexavier Pedrin.

Judge Elliott Levine lowered Josie Dikeman's bail from $1 million during a bond hearing Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

Dikeman faces felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide, chronic child neglect resulting in a child's death and repeated physical abuse of a child.

Alexavier was found dead Feb. 11 at Dikeman's town of Medary residence. She was arrested May 22 and has been held in the La Crosse County Jail ever since. A pathologist determined that Alexavier died of blunt force trauma, and the criminal complaint says the child had suffered a broken femur three weeks before his death.

Dikeman's defense attorney, Chris Zachar, acknowledged roughly a dozen people in the courtroom expressing their support for Alexavier and wearing "Justice for Alexavier" t-shirts but said Dikeman is still entitled to presumption of innocence.

"I'm not blind," Zachar said. "I see the protestors in this courtroom. I see the signs."

Zachar described the case against Dikeman as "circumstantial" and raised the possibility that someone else caused Alexavier's death. Zachar said Dikeman isn't a flight risk and that she chose to "stay put" during the four months between Alexavier's death and her arrest.

Assistant District Attorney Nick Passe argued against lowering bail. He said Dikeman would pose a threat to the remaining children in the household if released.

Passe said circumstances haven't changed since the original $1 million bail was imposed.

Levine ordered that Dikeman remain under house arrest with GPS monitoring if bail is posted and she is released.

Dikeman's next court appearance is an Oct. 5 status conference.