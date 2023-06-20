Bail has been set at $1 million for a 31-year-old Rochester, Minnesota, man accused of a June 17 drive-by shooting that injured eight people in downtown La Crosse.
Deandrew S. Grant faces six felony charges of attempted first-degree reckless homicide and bail jumping.
Judge Todd Bjerke ordered the cash bond during a bail-only hearing Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court. He said the allegations, if true, show a "wanton disregard for human life."
Assistant La Crosse County District Attorney Jessica Skemp told Bjerke that her office expects to have a criminal complaint ready by Wednesday.
Skemp said Grant got into an argument with several people at Press Break Sandwich Shop on Rose Street shortly before 2 a.m. He then entered a vehicle, drove the wrong way on Third Street and discharged a firearm from the driver's side window toward a group of people at Polito's Pizza.
Skemp said only two of the eight who were injured were involved in the initial incident. She stated seven were injured by gunfire; the other was injured by shattered glass.
Grant was arrested a short time later. Skemp said Grant ditched the gun used in the shooting but that police found it on the roof of a local business.
At the time of the shooting, Grant was free on a signature bond after he was charged with two misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property. Skemp told the court that Grant has a 2011 conviction from Illinois for unlawful use of a weapon.
Third Street between Main and Jay streets was closed for nearly four hours after the shooting.