Bail has been set at $1 million for a 31-year-old Onalaska woman accused of killing a 6-year-old boy at a town of Medary residence.

Josie M. Dikeman was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a felony count of first-degree intentional homicide in the Feb. 11 death of Alexavier J. Pedrin. She also faces felony counts of chronic child neglect and physical abuse of a child.

The cash bond was set by Judge Ramona Gonazlez during an initial court appearance Monday.

La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke argued for the $1 million figure. He said the nature of the crime and Dikeman’s past history of child abuse makes her a threat to the community. He also accused Dikeman of conversing with witnesses after she was arrested Friday.

“I fear if she were released she’s a risk to any child in her care given her history,” Gruenke said. “I also think she would continue to try to manipulate the children and either silence them or frame their stories.”

Defense attorney Chris Zachar said Dikeman is entitled to a presumption of innocence and asked for a cash bond that she can afford. He acknowledged the charges are serious but said his client is a lifelong resident of the area and isn’t a flight risk.

Zachar also challenged Gruenke’s allegations that Dikeman tampered with witnesses.

“I see no evidence that Ms. Dikeman is attempting to manipulate witnesses, intimidate others,” he said. “That hasn’t been alleged in the criminal complaint. There’s no factual basis for that.”

Gonzalez said her belief that Dikeman is a flight risk factored into her ruling.

“Although at this time she has not demonstrated the compulsion to leave … faced with the charges, the flight risk is not as light as everyone would believe,” Gonzalez said.

Prosecutors filed a criminal complaint Monday. It says Dikeman called 911 around 9:30 a.m. the day Alexavier died and reported that her “son” was on the ground and unresponsive next to an empty Prednisone pill bottle. The La Crosse County sheriff’s deputy who arrived at the residence described Dikeman, who isn’t Alexavier’s biological mother, as “calm and conversational.”

The complaint says Alexavier was already stiff and had shown signs of rigor when a deputy picked him up. He was pronounced dead at 9:45 a.m.

An autopsy conducted in Rochester, Minnesota, identified the cause of death as blunt force trauma and that the toxic effect of Alprazolam may have contributed to the death.

That pathologist reported that Alexavier sustained blunt force injuries to the head and neck, including a brain injury; blunt force injuries of the trunk, including internal injuries to his liver and pancreas; blunt force injuries to extremities; and dehydration. Alexavier sustained a broken leg three weeks before his death.

The complaint says police conducted interviews with family members, who described multiple incidents in which Dikeman was physically abusive toward Alexavier.

The complaint says police were at the residence the night before Alexavier’s death on a welfare check. A relative reportedly called police and expressed concern about Dikeman’s history of child abuse. Police reportedly entered Alexavier’s bedroom and found him asleep and covered with a blanket. An officer attempted to speak with Alexavier but made no attempt to awaken him. Dikeman reportedly told police that the entire family was recovering from COVID-19. The complaint says the boy’s father, 33-year-old Derek Pedrin of Onalaska, was arrested at the scene for violating a no-contact order with Dikeman.

Dikeman’s next court appearance is a May 31 preliminary hearing.