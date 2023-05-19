A preliminary charge of attempted homicide against a 17-year-old Onalaska boy accused of firing a gun inside a La Crosse home May 12 during an alleged robbery was dropped in favor of lesser charges Friday.

Efraim Ko was charged as an adult Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of armed robbery/use of force, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, strangulation/suffocation and substantial battery/intent to cause bodily harm.

Police originally referred Ko to prosecutors for first-degree attempted homicide. La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Ramona Gonzalez set cash bond at $5,000 during a preliminary hearing Friday.

According to the criminal complaint, a man told police he had been selling Ko marijuana for several months and that he and his girlfriend allowed Ko inside his residence May 12. Shortly afterward, the man said Ko pulled out a gun and said, "You know the drill. Give me everything you've got."

The man told police he gave Ko two ounces of marijuana and a half-ounce of wax. He said Ko asked him for money. The man said he told Ko he didn't have any, and Ko responded by ransacking the residence in search of anything valuable.

The man said Ko ordered him and his girlfriend into a bedroom. He said Ko again asked where any money is kept and pointed the weapon six inches from his head. He said Ko ordered him to the ground and kicked him in the head multiple times. He said Ko then turned him over on his stomach, choked him and kicked him in the groin.

The man told police that his girlfriend physically intervened and that Ko responded by firing a shot that did not strike anyone. The man said Ko then gathered up the stolen valuables, including a PlayStation 5, and left the residence. The man said he locked the door behind Ko, who realized he forgot his keys and broke the entry door to retrieve them before leaving the scene.

The building's landlord estimated it would cost $2,000 to repair the bullet hole to the floor and broken entry door.

The complaint says Ko drove to Indiana after the incident. Police reached Ko by cell phone. Ko reportedly told police he was aware of the incident and would turn himself in as soon as he returned to La Crosse. The complaint says Ko turned himself in May 17.

La Crosse County Assistant District Attorney Nick Passe requested a $10,000 cash bond. He said Ko's trip to Indiana is evidence that he's a flight risk.

Defense attorney Meredith Davis asked for a signature bond or low cash bond. She said the most Ko's family could post is $1,000. She denied the trip to Indiana was evidence of flight risk. She said Ko and a relative had a previously planned the trip to Georgia.

Ko's next court date is a May 26 preliminary hearing. He faces a maximum of 61 years in prison if convicted on all four counts.