An attorney who served briefly as a La Crosse County Circuit Court judge has announced a bid to return to the bench.

Candice Tlustosch announced her candidacy Tuesday for the Branch 3 judgeship that will be vacated by Judge Todd Bjerke, who is retiring effective July 31.

Gov. Tony Evers appointed Mark A. Huesmann to fill the remainder of Bjerke’s term, which expires July 31, 2024. An election to fill the seat will be held next spring.

Tlustosch was appointed in 2015 by Gov. Scott Walker to fill the remaining months of Judge Dale Pasell’s term in Branch 5. Tlustosch was defeated in her bid for a full six-year term in the spring 2015 election won by Gloria Doyle.

“I am looking forward to the opportunity to serve La Crosse County in a new term as circuit court judge,” Tlustosch said. “I was honored and humbled by the experience in 2015 and can’t wait to do it again.”

Tlustosch earned her law degree from the University of Wisconsin Law School and bachelor’s degree from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota. She has practiced law in the La Crosse area since graduation. She is the owner of Tlustosch Law Office in downtown La Crosse.

“Running my own law firm has given me a chance to know and understand the people behind the cases I handle,” Tlustosch said. “While I have enjoyed advocating for my clients in my practice, I look forward to again serving all of La Crosse County by providing a neutral playing field and predictable set of rules for all parties that appear before me."

Tlustosch and her husband Ty reside in West Salem, where they are raising their three daughters.