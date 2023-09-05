A 17-year-old La Crosse homicide defendant is headed to juvenile court.

La Crosse County Circuit Court judge Ramona Gonzalez ruled Aug. 31 that Kamitri Riles won't stand trial as an adult for the June 14 death of his 4-year-old niece. He was arrested June 22 and charged with a felony count of first-degree intentional homicide. He was 16 years old at the time of the child's death.

La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke said Tuesday the homicide charge won't change but Riles faces considerably less incarceration time if the case remains in juvenile court.

"It will not impact the charges, but the punishment is much different," Gruenke said. "In the adult court the maximum sentence is life in prison. In juvenile court the oldest the court can supervise him would be age 25, and there is no guarantee of incarceration or any minimum amount of time incarcerated."

Riles was originally waived into adult court. Gonzalez conducted a preliminary hearing in open court Aug. 3 and ruled there was sufficient evidence to send the case to trial. A pathologist said the child, whose name has not been released, died from blunt force trauma. La Crosse police testified that Riles admitted to causing the child's death.

Gonzalez conducted a reverse waiver hearing Aug. 16 and requested the prosecution and defense submit written arguments by Aug. 29.

Gruenke said his office has not decided whether to appeal Gonzalez's decision.

The La Crosse Tribune is identifying Riles, whose name has appeared on court documents open to the public.

Riles had been held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $250,000 cash bond. He is no longer listed as an inmate.