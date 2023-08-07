The Winona County Sheriff’s Department responded to a potential burglary call Sunday night which led to an altercation between the suspect and law enforcement.

Just before 10:30 p.m. Aug. 6 deputies made their way to the 22,000 block of East Burns Valley Road after receiving a call about an unknown person yelling, banging windows, and ringing the doorbell before hearing glass break.

The victim said they were awakened by the doorbell and the suspect screaming, “Let me in; it’s raining outside,” but they were not able to see who it was.

The first responding deputy found yard furniture overturned outside and a white, plastic folding table underneath two broken panes of windows. The windows were shattered with a circular hole and aftering entering the house, the deputy found a large brown cement brick laying in the kitchen floor which was taken from the driveway.

While on his way to the scene, another deputy came across a man walking along Burns Valley Road shirtless and wearing pajama bottoms before stopping and trying to talk to him.

Being very unusual to see anybody out walking on East Burns Valley Road at that time of the night, the deputy was pretty certain the man was involved in the call, law enforcement said.

The suspect was agitated before pulling away from the deputy and had to be ordered to the ground, which he did not comply with. The deputy maced the suspect, which had little effect, before pushing the man into the ditch, holding him down until another deputy got there to handcuff the suspect.

During the altercation, the suspect kicked the deputy before being carried to the squad car and eventually was placed in an ambulance to be taken to the hospital. The suspect sustained an abrasion on his left shoulder and side of his face while the deputy also received a minor cut across the bridge of his nose.

A Winona Police sergeant arrived on the scene and identified the man, who they had a call about earlier in the day.

The suspect was taken to the hospital where he was left and not taken into custody. The Sheriff’s Department said it’ll be sending over a formal complaint for first- degree damage to property and obstructing the legal process.