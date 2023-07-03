A 20-year-old La Crosse man was arrested for child pornography six days before police responded to the same address where a young child had been found dead.

Jabari M. Riles was arrested June 8 and charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a single felony charge of possession of child pornography. His brother, 16-year-old Kamitri Riles, was arrested June 14 and charged with first-degree intentional homicide of a child whose name has not been released.

According to the criminal complaint filed against Jabari Riles, police pursued six cyber tips that traced the download of child pornography to 910 Winneshiek Road in La Crosse. The complaint says an email linked the activity to Jabari Riles, who allegedly downloaded videos of prepubescent children engaged in graphic sexual activity with adults.

Police contacted the La Crosse Housing Authority, which advised that the only names on the lease are a woman and her three children born in 2015, 2016 and 2018. It didn't include Jabari Riles or Kamitri Riles. The complaint says police determined that Jabari Riles "does have a history of residing at 910 Winneshiek Road."

Police obtained a search warrant and arrested Jabari Riles without incident. He declined to talk with police.

The complaint says Kamitri Riles and a four-year-old child were inside the home at the time of the arrest. The complaint says the four-year-old "appeared completely okay watching television."

The complaint says the woman named on the lease wasn't home when police arrested Jabari Riles. She arrived an hour later and said Jabari Riles is her brother. She told police Jabari Riles is homeless and that she allowed him to stay at the residence. An officer told the woman that she would be contacted soon about her three children being interviewed at Stepping Stones as a result of the investigation.

Jabari Riles was released June 12 from the La Crosse County Jail on a $5,000 signature bond. It includes a no-contact provision with anyone under 18 and no access to the internet. The complaint against Kamitri Riles makes no mention of Jabari Riles being present when police responded to the homicide call.

Jabari Riles' next court date is a July 7 calendar call.

Kamitri Riles is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $250,000 cash bond. A preliminary hearing has yet to be scheduled as the court attempts to retain defense counsel.