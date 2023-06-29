A 34-year-old La Crosse man who taught youth music lessons part-time at the La Crosse YMCA was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with possession of child pornography and drug offenses.

Parker B. Barnes faces felony counts of possession of child pornography and possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, La Crosse police received a tip June 20 that a person had uploaded 746 images onto an internet platform related to child pornography.

The complaint says most of the images were anime drawings of children in sexualized positions. However, police identified 17 videos of young children engaged in graphic sexual activity. The complaint says the children were primarily toddlers and children under the age of 10.

Police traced the IP address to Barnes and determined he worked at the YMCA in La Crosse. YMCA personnel confirmed that Barnes was scheduled to teach music lessons June 27, and police arrested him before he could enter the facility.

The La Crosse YMCA issued a statement indicating that Barnes had been employed as a part-time music instructor since 2022. The statement said he passed background checks, never had disciplinary issues during his employment and didn't use any YMCA facilities.

"We are deeply disturbed and shocked by his alleged actions," the statement reads. "As soon as we learned of this allegation, we suspended his employment, banned him from our property and all YMCA programs and events and immediately notified families who received instruction from him."

The statement said the allegations against Barners "do not allege any misconduct or inappropriate activity with or on YMCA property or with any YMCA member."

The complaint says a search of Barnes found .4 grams of methamphetamine and a smoking device with methamphetamine residue. Police also seized a laptop but found nothing of evidentiary value.

Barnes declined to speak with police. He reportedly told police, "I'm innocent and I'm requesting a lawyer."

Barnes has a preliminary hearing set for July 5.