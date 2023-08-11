Chippewa County Circuit Court judge Steve Gibbs is expected to issue a decision this winter whether the 15-year-old accused of killing and raping 10-year-old Lily Peters will be tried as an adult.

After three days of testimony this week, both the prosecution and defense are expected to submit additional briefs by Nov. 17. Responses to the briefs will be due Dec. 8. Gibbs is likely to rule on the reverse waiver late in 2023 or early in 2024.

The accused, who cannot be named because he is underage but has been listed as C. T. P.-B. in court filings, is currently charged as an adult because of Wisconsin law pertaining to intentional homicide cases. C. T. P.-B. was 14 years old at the time of Peters’ death.

If the case were to remain in adult court, then C. T. P.-B.'s name would be unsealed.

The reverse waiver hearing began Monday, with prosecuting attorney Wade Newell asking to have the case remain in adult court and defense attorney Michael Cohen seeking to have the matter sent to juvenile court.

The defense tried to demonstrate that C. T. P.-B. has an autism spectrum disorder — calling on three witnesses Wednesday, one of whom testified that C. T. P.-B. shows signs of poor decision-making along with a lack of impulse control — and presented testimony from specialists who work for the Department of Corrections.

The specialists explained what treatment and/or rehabilitation for a person who had committed a violent, sexual act would look like. This included an explanation of the differences in care that someone convicted of such acts might receive should the accused be convicted as an adult versus being convicted as a juvenile.

The specialists also testified that C. T. P.-B. would fare better in a juvenile facility because adult facilities might not be able to provide the kind of therapeutic support necessary to help the teen.

Prosecutors pointed to the violent way that Peters was killed, claiming that moving C. T. P.-B. to juvenile court would diminish the fact that he needed to be held accountable for his alleged actions.

Peters was killed in April 2022 as she was riding her bike home from her aunt’s house. Her parents reported her missing after she didn’t arrive as expected. The next morning, her body was discovered in the woods close to her home.

When interviewed, investigators say C. T. P.-B., told police he punched Peters in the stomach, struck her on the head three times with a heavy stick and then said he strangled her to death before having sex with her body.

He later returned to the scene to cover her body with leaves.

The teen is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree sexual assault and first-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 13 resulting in great bodily harm.

The defendant is currently being charged as an adult with first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of sexual assault. He’s being held in the Northwest Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Eau Claire on a $1 million cash bond.

Several people following the case attended the hearings and said they hope for a quick resolution and for justice to be served.

“I know who he is. He did it. I know he did. That’s not the question. I want to know why the courts and police aren’t doing something,” said 48-year-old Ronald Charleston outside of the Chippewa County Courthouse on Wednesday.

Ronald’s wife, Bertha Charleston-Macke, said she believes the justice process is too slow.

“Why is this part of the process so difficult? So, so hard," she said. "Wouldn’t it be better for everyone involved if we could speak his name? And by 'we,' I mean the media but also everyone. I mean he may be, legally, a kid, but nothing about what he did was juvenile. It’s time to hold a human accountable for the horrors he did."

While no decision has been made about how C. T. P.-B. will be tried, he remains presumed innocent of all charges until convicted by a court of law.