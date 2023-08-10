A Chippewa Falls man faces charges of bestiality after prosecutors say he engaged in sexual contact with a dog and forced another woman to perform sexual acts with the animal.

Kevin Spaeth, 49, was charged Aug. 3 in Waukesha County with 10 counts of bestiality including four counts of engaging in sexual contact with an animal, three counts of organizing, promoting or participating as an observer of sexual contact with an animal and three counts of permitting sexual contact with an animal.

Each count carries a maximum penalty of six years in prison, $10,000 in fines, or both.

According to a criminal complaint, a woman told investigators Spaeth was sexually interested in acts of bestiality. Spaeth allegedly pressured her to engage in sexual acts with his labrador dog.

The victim told investigators she didn't feel like she could tell Spaeth no because Spaeth was "very controlling" and would get upset with her.

Spaeth was ordered to be held on $3,000 cash bail, and is not to have contact with the woman or her children. He was ordered to have no unsupervised contact with any animals, no possession of pornography, including depictions of animals, and must comply with GPS monitoring.

That same day, a restraining order was requested against Spaeth by an unnamed petitioner in Waukesha County Circuit Court, online court records show. Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow granted the request for a temporary restraining order with a hearing on a more permanent restraining order set for Aug. 16.

Spaeth is due in court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 11.