A 43-year-old Cameron man has been accused of drunken driving after he reportedly collided with two vehicles in Onalaska and fled the scene.

Ryan R. Bohn was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of fifth-offense drunken driving and fifth-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol content and a misdemeanor count of hit-and-run.

According to the criminal complaint, Bohn was traveling on Interstate 90 when he exited at Highway 53. He allegedly rear-ended a vehicle that was stopped at a red light and backed into a vehicle behind him before fleeing on foot. The driver of one of the damaged vehicles told police that she observed Bohn weaving on the Interstate.

The complaint says police located a visibly intoxicated Bohn a short time later. He reportedly failed multiple components of a field sobriety test, including stopping at the letter J while reciting the alphabet and telling police he was unable to count backward from 87 to 76. He refused to take a preliminary breath test. He was placed under arrest and transported to the La Crosse County Jail.

Bohn's four previous drunken driving convictions are from Outagamie, Waushara, Winnebago and La Crosse counties. The most recent conviction is from 2013.

Bohn was released from jail July 31 after posting a $500 cash bond. His next court appearance is an Aug. 8 calendar call.