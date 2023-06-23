Prosecutors filed a 27-count criminal complaint against a 31-year-old Rochester, Minnesota, man accused of a drive-by shooting that injured eight people early June 17 in downtown La Crosse.

Deandrew Seneca Grant was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with six counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, five counts of substantial battery/intent to cause bodily harm, 15 counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of a felon in possession of a firearm.

The criminal complaint outlines a timeline of the events that led up to the gunfire.

The complaint picks up the narrative at 1:47 a.m. Video reportedly shows Grant standing on the sidewalk outside La Crosse Bier Haus on Third Street South, where he appeared to be talking with patrons. Four males walked past and interacted with him. He followed the four males to Press Break Sandwich Shop.

At 1:49, Grant continues to talk with the four males in front of Press Break before he took his sweatshirt off and threw it on the sidewalk.

At 1:50, three people join the original four male subjects.

At 1:51, Grant entered Press Break and exited two minutes later. A man followed Grant outside and attempted to punch him in the face. Grant dodged the swing and then blocked another attempt to hit him before he ran from the scene.

At 1:59, Grant's vehicle was observed traveling west on Jay Street from Fifth Avenue. The vehicle turned northbound onto Third Street, where it proceeded the wrong way on the one-way street. The video reportedly shows Grant using his left hand to drive the vehicle and his right hand to fire a gun from the driver's window. The shots were directed toward Polito's, where several people were gathered. The video reportedly shows Grant driving away on Third Street at a high rate of speed.

The complaint says video shows Grant exiting his vehicle at Dee's Muffler Shop, where he appeared to throw an object toward the building. Police say a 9 mm Ruger handgun was recovered from the roof of the business and that the weapon matched the shell casings at the shooting scene.

Grant reportedly ran back to his vehicle and locked it but didn't get back inside. The complaint says video shows him walking past La Crosse City Hall and the Chamber of Commerce building until he reached an area where surveillance cameras weren't present. He was arrested without incident six hours later in downtown La Crosse.

Seven people sustained gunshot wounds, and an eighth sustained injuries from shattered glass. Prosecutors say six of the injured had no role in the original confrontation.

Grant was free on a $2,500 signature bond he signed the previous day after he was charged with two misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

Grant is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $1 million cash bond. During Wednesday's initial appearance, he told Judge Todd Bjerke, "I don't know nothing about courts, your honor."

After Bjerke advised Grant to read the 18-page complaint, Grant replied, "I have a disability. I can't read." He also told the court, "I've been trying to get medications."

Court records show Grant has a 2011 conviction from Illinois for unlawful use of a weapon. He was sentenced to two years probation.

Grant has yet to be assigned a public defender. Bjerke scheduled a calendar call for June 28.

