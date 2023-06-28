A 34-year-old Holmen man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court after he was accused of nearly hitting a woman April 25 as he was driving an impounded vehicle from Don’s Towing.

Bradley J. Walleser faces a felony count of second-degree reckless endangering safety and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, failure to pay for service, criminal trespass to dwelling, resisting an officer and two counts of bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, Walleser entered Don’s Towing with a female acquaintance shortly before 4 p.m. The complaint says the two accessed a vehicle that had been impounded at the business. The complaint says the vehicle was registered to an acquaintance of the woman.

The complaint says an employee of Don’s Towing attempted to close the gate to keep the vehicle from leaving. The employee told police Walleser nearly ran her over as he drove through the gate and eastbound on Monitor Street. The employee said she likely would have been struck by the vehicle had she not moved out of the way.

The vehicle, which was the subject of a $285 impound fee, was recovered a short time later at a Farnam Street address.

Police were called to the same Farnam Street address June 10. The landlord of a building said she had recently evicted several tenants and that the building was supposed to be empty. Police arrested three people, including Walleser. The complaint says Walleser gave police a false name as he was being taken into custody.

Walleser is free on a $2,500 signature bond.