A 61-year-old Coon Valley man won't be able to obtain a hunting or fishing license after shooting a deer out of season in La Crosse County.

Douglas D. Meyers was convicted June 24 under a plea agreement that includes suspension of his hunting and fishing privileges for the next three years, according to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources submitted Friday.

The charges in La Crosse County Circuit Court included a misdemeanor count of hunting deer during a closed season. Court records show Meyers pleaded guilty to the charge in exchange for entering a diversion agreement.

“We appreciate the teamwork from citizens who care about the state’s resources and want them protected,” said Tyler Strelow, DNR lieutenant warden who supervises the wardens in La Crosse and Vernon counties. “It is important to take action against individuals who are stealing from those who hunt the Wisconsin way — legally, safely and ethically.”

According to the state Department of Natural Resources, conservation wardens received an anonymous tip in November 2021 that someone had illegally shot a buck during archery season. The harvested buck had an estimated green score rack measurement of 218 inches and had been showcased in several local hunting contests.

Conservation wardens contacted Meyers, who initially told the wardens the deer was taken legally with a crossbow during archery season. An investigation determined Meyers shot the deer with a rifle, illegally baited the deer and harvested two other bucks with someone else's license.

In addition to the misdemeanor charge, wardens issued citations for illegal bait, providing false information, possession of an archery season deer killed with a firearm and using another person's license to hunt.

The organizers of local hunting contests were notified Meyers' buck had been harvested illegally, and his entry was removed.

Meyers returns to court June 20, 2024, for a hearing on his deferred prosecution.