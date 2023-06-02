A crash that took out a traffic signal May 30 in La Crosse has led to the arrest of a 37-year-old West Salem woman for fifth-offense drunk driving.

Melinda S. Howe was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of fifth-offense drunk driving/passenger under age 16 and operating with a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called around 9:30 p.m. to the corner of George and St. Andrew streets, where Howe reportedly drove over the median, struck a traffic signal and kept driving. The signal toppled into a left turn lane and created a considerable amount of debris.

Police located Howe and two juveniles inside the vehicle a short time later at the intersection of St. Andrew and Charles streets. Howe reportedly told police the collision occurred when she reached toward the back seat to tend to an 8-month-old child.

The complaint says police detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Howe reportedly told police she had used marijuana 12 hours earlier. A search of the vehicle allegedly found a glass smoking device. A preliminary breath test found no alcohol in Howe's system.

Howe's four previous drunk driving convictions are from 2003-16. All are from La Crosse County.

Howe is free on a signature bond. Her next court appearance is a June 8 preliminary hearing. She faces a maximum of three years in prison if convicted.