A defendant in the burglary of a La Crosse County gun store has waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Nehemiah J. Sample, 26, Trempealeau was bound over for trial Wednesday by La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Elliott Levine. Sample faces felony counts of armed burglary, theft of movable property and fleeing an officer. Levine said a pre-trial hearing will be set at a later date.

Sample, along with Robert E. Benson, 18, and Mackey Drake, 22, of LaCrosse, are accused of breaking into The Smoking Gun during the overnight hours of April 25 and stealing 30 to 40 handguns, four long rifles and two envelopes containing $740 and raffle tickets.

Benson and Drake were arrested in Wisconsin. Sample, who also faces charges for a gun theft in Trempealeau, was arrested in Arkansas.

State charges against Benson and Drake have been dismissed, but both faces charges in federal court since the gun shop is federally licensed. Sample, who is being held in the Dane County Jail, also faces federal charges.