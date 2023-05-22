The Onalaska Police Department has 31 sworn officers, and all but one of them are white.

Police chief Charles Ashbeck said he would change that if he could.

"I do want a police force that is reflective of our community," Ashbeck said. "I'm not sure how to get to that."

Law enforcement agencies in La Crosse County consist overwhelmingly of white men. The racial makeup of police departments across the country became more salient in 2020 after the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis. Citizen video footage showed a white Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, with his knee pressed against Floyd's neck for nine minutes despite protests from Floyd that he couldn't breathe.

Floyd, who is Black, died at the scene. Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder.

According to the 2020 census, La Crosse County is 92% white, and the city of La Crosse is 86% white. But the city and county are growing more diverse, and law enforcement leaders say it's important that the composition of their police forces resemble the demographics of their communities.

Diversity underrepresentation in policing Data gathered from October 2022 to May 2023 from nearly 120 law enforcement agencies in 14 states shows frequent disparity in the racial and ethnic makeup of the agencies compared to the communities they are hired to protect and serve.

One problem is getting non-whites to apply.

"I would like to have more diversity within our department," said La Crosse County Sheriff John Siegel.

Siegel said his office is exploring initiatives to address the diversity issue. The sheriff's office has 116 sworn officers. Two are Black, two are Asian-American and one is Native American. There are no Hispanics. There are 20 female officers, 17 of whom are assigned to the jail.

Siegel began his first term as sheriff in January. He said law enforcement faces the challenge of not only reaching out to minorities but finding qualified recruits in general. Like most other employers, law enforcement faces a shrinking applicant pool. One of Siegel's first priorities as sheriff is to cast a wide net for potential recruits.

"Today we have people at a job fair in Platteville — a jail officer and one of our captains — to talk to the students who are looking to get into this profession," Siegel said. "The next step in this is reaching out within the community to talk about what our profession is … how we reach out to the community to talk about working at the sheriff's office."

Ashbeck agreed that hiring in general has become more difficult.

"It has definitely been challenging over the last several years," he said. "It has been getting harder and harder to find a high number of high-quality candidates."

Ashbeck said the hiring process for a sworn officer is long and complex. Increasingly, the department is paying for an applicant's training at a law enforcement academy.

"What we've been finding is more and more candidates do not send themselves through the academy before applying," Ashbeck said. "Departments are left sponsoring them at the academies, which means we're paying them wages and benefits for the 4½ months that they're in the academy. In the past, candidates would send themselves through it."

Once candidates leave the academy, they start a four-month training period in Onalaska. Ashbeck said the most recent hire was selected May 31, 2022, and his first day as a patrol officer on his own was March 5.

The lone minority on the Onalaska force is a Native American, and there are two women. Eight percent of the city's population is Asian and 1.1 percent is Black, but Ashbeck said no Asian American candidate has reached the first stage of testing.

"It was very difficult before the candidate pool shrunk, and now it's unbelievably hard," Ashbeck said. "We need to start working with younger populations across all cultures and ethnicities to try to educate them on the value of going into this profession. We're exploring going into the high schools to start working with them at a younger age."

Doug Happel, who chairs the city of La Crosse Police and Fire Commission, said Floyd's death raised multiple issues, including diversity, racial profiling and how police deal with suspects suffering from mental health issues. Happel said those issues were already being addressed by La Crosse police before Floyd died.

"I don't think it changed our operating procedures," Happel said. "The George Floyd death is a terrible aberration that we believe would never happen in La Crosse."

In the city of La Crosse, 85 of the 96 sworn officers are identified as white, or 89%. Twelve are female. Happel said race isn't the determining factor in hiring but added that the commission doesn't ignore the demographic issue.

"Are we interested in improving the diversity of the force? Yes," Happel said. "Where it's hard on the commission is that we can only hire who applies."

He said the composition of the five-person commission makes it sensitive to diversity issues. The racial breakdown of the commission is three whites, one Hispanic and one Asian-American. The gender breakdown is three female and two male.

Happel said the commission has a solid hiring process.

"We're real proud of our police and fire departments," Happel said. "We have an outstanding force."

La Crosse Police Chief Shawn Kudron said over the past decade, law enforcement "has been the subject of much scrutiny," ranging from use of force to departmental demographics.

Kudron touted a 2020 report "La Crosse Police Department: Policies and Practices in the 21st Century." He described the report as a "snapshot of our department at that time and a look into the future of policing in La Crosse. He encouraged people to read the document and contact the department with any questions.

Siegel said police departments and communities benefit from a police force that mirrors the demographics of a community.

"It helps people identify with us," Siegel said. "The more diverse our department is, the more we understand the community and build a rapport with the community."

