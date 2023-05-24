A plea hearing has been delayed for one defendant in a July 23, 2021, triple homicide in La Crosse County, while a second defendant has been ordered to give a DNA sample.

Khamthaneth Rattanasack, 45, Wausau, and Nya Kou Thao, 34, Onalaska, appeared in separate hearings Wednesday before La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Elliott Levine. They both face three felony counts of first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting deaths of Peng Lor and Nemo Yang, both 24, no permanent address but with La Crosse-area ties; and Trevor Maloney, 23, last known addresses in Cashton and Sparta.

Rattanasack was scheduled to enter a plea Wednesday, but La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke said his office is still trying to reach an agreement with Rattanasack's defense counsel.

"We've been working on a plea agreement, but we don't have one yet," Gruenke said.

Gruenke said a plea agreement likely won't be reached until after Thao's jury trial, which is scheduled to begin with jury selection June 12. Levine scheduled a status hearing in Rattanasack's case for July 14.

Rattanasack is being held on a $1 million cash bond. He is incarcerated at a state prison in Boscobel.

Thao lost a motion hearing on providing his DNA sample. Levine rejected an argument from defense counsel that the state lacks probable cause.

Gruenke told the court that the state crime lab was able to lift a DNA sample from a gun found near the murder scene. He said identifying the DNA sample won't delay the start of Thao's trial. Gruenke said the lab wasn't able to lift fingerprints.

Thao is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.

Prosecutors allege that Rattanasack and Thao drove the three victims to a quarry north of West Salem and shot them execution-style. Rattanasack and Thao reportedly killed the three because Rattanasack suspected one of them stole $600 from him. A woman was also among those driven to the murder site, but she was released unharmed.