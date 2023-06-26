Two La Crosse men were arrested June 6 after a domestic incident led to separate drug busts.

Robert Perry, 45, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possessing an illegally obtained prescription drug.

Cody Lee Hansen, 25, was charged with felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of battery, criminal damage to property, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct/domestic abuse.

According to the criminal complaint, La Crosse police responded to a domestic dispute involving Hansen during which he allegedly damaged a PlayStation controller. Police located Hansen a short time later and allegedly found five grams of methamphetamine and $1,600 in his possession. Hansen reportedly told police he obtained the drugs from Perry and directed police to Perry’s room at the AmericInn on Rose Street.

Police obtained a search warrant for the room. Perry was present and placed under arrest. Police reportedly found 103 grams of methamphetamine, 15 Oxycodone pills, four smoking devices and $641 in currency.

Police used a K-9 to sniff Hansen’s vehicle. After a positive response, police entered the vehicle and reportedly found a bag containing 29 grams of methamphetamine.

Perry is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond. He had a preliminary hearing set for June 16, but it was postponed after he couldn’t obtain defense counsel. His next court appearance is a July 14 calendar call.

Hansen is free on a $2,500 cash bond. His next court date hasn’t been scheduled.