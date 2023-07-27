A 36-year-old La Crosse man faces felony charges after he reportedly dropped a bag of drugs July 19 in the parking lot of a La Crosse retail store.

Brandon Wurm was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and felony bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, a man was preparing to leave the parking lot at Menard's on Lang Drive around 10:45 a.m., when he saw something fall from Wurm's pocket. The man retrieved the item and intended to return it to Wurm until he suspected the package contained drugs. The man immediately drove to UW-La Crosse and turned the package over to campus police.

Police examined the package, which reportedly contained three gem baggies and a loose plastic baggie containing 6.9 grams of methamphetamine. Police also reportedly found three gem baggies containing 3.9 grams of fentanyl. The complaint says the drugs were packaged in a manner consistent for selling narcotics in half-gram and one-gram increments.

Police examined video footage provided by Menard's and recognized Wurm from previous contacts.

Wurm was arrested the following day after a traffic stop on Losey Boulevard. He was arrested without incident.

Wurm is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a probation violation. His next court appearance is an Aug. 23 calendar call.