A 55-year-old Mexican citizen involved in a record methamphetamine bust in La Crosse County is headed to federal prison.

Juventino Lara Plancarte was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 15 years in federal prison for possessing more than 500 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and maintaining a drug trafficking place. The prison term will be followed by a 5-year term of supervised release. Plancarte also forfeited $72,000 in drug proceeds seized by police.

Plancarte pleaded guilty to the charge March 14. Drug charges in La Crosse County Circuit Court were dropped.

According to federal prosecutors, Plancarte was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by La Crosse police Jan. 20, 2022. Police determined the vehicle was engaged in suspicious activity in an area of La Crosse known for drug trafficking.

During the stop, a K-9 detected the possible presence of drugs in the trunk of the car. Officers searched the car and found nearly 11 pounds of methamphetamine in a backpack located in the trunk. Plancarte reportedly acknowledged ownership and that he was in La Crosse to sell the methamphetamine.

There were two other men in the car with Plancarte — Armando Lara Nieto, 49, Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, and Emmanuel Flores Sauceda, 39, West St. Paul, Minnesota. Following the search of the car, investigators searched a home in Hudson, where the three men lived. Hudson Police and St. Croix County sheriff’s deputies reportedly found another nearly 300 grams of methamphetamine in Plancarte’s bedroom, along with $72,000 in another room and evidence that there had been larger quantities of methamphetamine divided up and repackaged at the home.

Plancarte is a Mexican citizen who had recently served a 12-year federal sentence for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine in Idaho. Previous court records had listed his residence as Los Angeles. He was deported to Mexico in December 2019, but prosecutors say he returned illegally to the United States to continue drug trafficking in Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Lara Nieto and Flores Sauceda had no prior convictions for drug trafficking and were prosecuted on state drug charges in La Crosse and St. Croix counties. Lara Nieto has a sentencing hearing set for July 3 in La Crosse County. Flores Sauceda was sentenced May 4 in La Crosse County to 3½ years in state prison.

Conley told Plancarte that the large quantity of methamphetamine, combined with Plancarte’s immediate return to the United States to resume drug distribution, warranted the 15-year sentence.

The drug bust was the largest seizure of methamphetamine in La Crosse County. The record lasted less than a month before police seized 15 pounds of methamphetamine in the parking lot of a La Crosse hotel.

The charges against Plancarte were the result of an investigation conducted by the La Crosse Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Hudson Police Department and St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert A. Anderson prosecuted the case.