A 41-year-old La Crosse pediatrician accused of sexually assaulting his daughters and step-daughters has been sentenced to 5½ years behind bars.

Joseph A. Poterucha learned his fate during a sentencing hearing Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court. He pleaded guilty to one felony count of second-degree sexual assault of a child and two misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree sexual assault of a child.

Judge Todd Bjerke imposed a sentence of five years in state prison on the felony count followed by 14 years of supervised release. The provisions of his release include no contact with anyone under 18 unless authorized by the state and no internet access. State law mandates Poterucha's lifetime registration as a sex offender.

Poterucha, who has resided in Rochester, Minnesota, since being charged, will also serve six months in the La Crosse County Jail for one of the two misdemeanor charges.

He originally faced three charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child under 13 before entering a plea agreement May 26.

Bjerke made reference to Poterucha's work as a pediatrician before issuing the sentence. At the time of his arrest, Poterucha was chief of pediatrics at Mayo Health in La Crosse. Bjerke said someone with Poterucha's background and training should have recognized he had a problem.

"You should have known where to find help before crossing that line," Bjerke said. "The one sentence that means the most in this case is, 'Do no harm.'"

None of Poterucha's victims were patients from his workplace.

Prior to the sentencing hearing, five of Poterucha's victims addressed the court, supported by several dozen supporters wearing t-shirts with a sexual assault awareness ribbon. The girls described anguish and trauma they suffered. One victim, who struggled to deliver her testimony while sobbing, said she continues to live in fear.

"I still feel like he is still being there watching me," the victim said. "He's done so many bad things for so many years."

Another victim said, "Joe is a pedophile and a rapist, even if he won't say it. Joe put a life sentence on us, and we did nothing wrong. He deserves the same life sentence." She also said that Poterucha told the girls if he were reported to the police, the family would lose his income and face economic hardship.

"Joe was in this for the long game," she said.

Assistant District Attorney Susan Donskey asked for a 7-year sentence.

"Today is the day for the children in his life to get justice for the immense trauma that he's inflicted on them," Donskey said.

She described Poterucha as a "skilled liar and manipulator" who still hasn't fully come to terms with his actions. She told the court that Poterucha "feigned innocence and confusion" to police after he was arrested in October 2021.

"He essentially called (the girls) liars at that point, which only added to their trauma," Donskey said.

Defense attorney Jennifer Lough asked for probation. She disputed the assertion that Poterucha has been unrepentant. She said he immediately admitted guilt and said he didn't want any of the girls to go through a trial.

"He has taken responsibility for his actions from day one," Lough said.

Poterucha addressed the court and apologized to his victims.

"As much as I miss my career and my opportunities for healing and learning, my biggest regret is committing this crime and the pain that I brought upon the victims who I really loved and cared about," he said. "I take responsibility for my actions and know I need to understand why I did this to them and how I made them feel."

Poterucha was dismissed from this job at Mayo shortly after his arrest and was stripped of his medical license.