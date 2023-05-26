Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A physician from Rochester, Minnesota, who had been practicing medicine in La Crosse at the time of his arrest has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors in a La Crosse County child sexual assault case.

Joseph Thomas Poterucha, 42, pleaded guilty Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court to one felony count of second-degree sexual assault of a child and a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree sexual assault.

Judge Todd Bjerke accepted the plea and set a sentencing hearing for July 31. Prior to the plea, a jury trial was scheduled to begin July 10.

Poterucha was arrested Oct. 15, 2021, after he was accused of sexually assaulting three children under the age of 13. He was released from the La Crosse County Jail on Oct. 18 after posting a $25,000 cash bond.

Poterucha was practicing at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse as a pediatrician at the time of his arrest. None of the charges involve patients he treated, and Mayo immediately suspended him from seeing patients.

"The safety of our patients is a top priority. Mayo Clinic Health System cooperated with law enforcement and completed an internal investigation," a Mayo representative said in a statement Friday. "No evidence of inappropriate interactions with patients during his employment was found during both law enforcement and internal investigations. Mayo Clinic Health System ended its employment relationship with Joseph Poterucha in December 2021."

Poterucha faced up to 180 years in prison prior to the plea agreement.