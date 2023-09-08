A former Monroe County Sheriff’s detective faces a criminal charge stemming from the death of a K-9 unit under his supervision.

Alexander E. Maas, 29, Tomah, was charged in Monroe County Circuit Court with a single misdemeanor count of mistreatment of an animal.

According to the criminal complaint, Maas left the dog inside his squad car with the windows closed May 10 from noon to 4 p.m. on a day when the temperature reached 81 degrees. The vehicle had been parked in the garage bay of the sheriff’s office in Sparta.

The complaint says a sheriff’s office captain received a “frantic call” around 4 p.m. from Maas, who said the dog was experiencing a medical emergency. When the captain arrived, he observed the dog was unresponsive and was being held by Maas under a water faucet. The captain reported the dog was hot to the touch, had a red tongue and was taking rapid, shallow breaths. Maas reportedly told the captain the dog had been in the vehicle for three hours.

The dog was transported to a local veterinary clinic, where the dog’s temperature was reported to be 107 degrees. The dog was euthanized after a veterinarian determined its kidneys were irreparably damaged due to heat stress.

Investigators reviewed video which reportedly shows Maas arriving with the squad car and letting the dog out at 11:58 a.m. Two minutes later, he put the dog back into the squad car and remained inside the courthouse until 3:56 p.m. Investigators contacted numerous people who were recorded walking past the vehicle during that time. None recalled if the engine was running or if the windows were down.

The dog’s remains were transported May 23 to the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, which confirmed the diagnosis in Sparta.

Maas was contacted by investigators May 26. He declined to say anything on advice from his attorney, according to court records. He was placed on administrative leave after the dog's death and later resigned from the force.

The charge against Maas carries a maximum nine-month jail sentence and a $10,000 fine. His initial court appearance is set for Oct. 9.