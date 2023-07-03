SPARTA — Four people were arrested after a stray bullet crossed onto a nearby property and injured a 51-year-old rural Wilton man Sunday.

Dalton Roth, 27, and Johnathon Ewing, 25, both of Tomah, Kincaid Ewing, 23, of Hartford, and Rolando Mendoza, 25, of Corpus Christi, Texas, were booked into the Monroe County Jail.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, police responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting on Highway M. The caller reported the shots came from a neighboring property and the male victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to Tomah Health by private vehicle.

Investigating officers determined four people were target shooting at a neighboring property without a proper backstop, which allowed the bullets to travel across the highway and endanger people on a neighboring property almost 1,000 yards away.

The four suspects were charged Monday in Monroe County Circuit Court with seven felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. All four were released on $5,000 signature bonds and have initial court appearances set for Sept. 25.