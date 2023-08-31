Four teenagers have been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with entering a fireworks tent June 23 in La Crosse and stealing $1,700 worth of merchandise.

Kailtin Groth, 18, La Crosse; Justin M. Johll, 18, La Crosse; Danil Z. Eagle, 17, La Crosse; and Carter Logslett, 18, Stoddard, face felony counts of burglary. Groth also faces a misdemeanor count of bail jumping.

Eagle is being charged as an adult.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to a parking lot at 4735 Mormon Coulee Road, where Skyline Fireworks leases space for its retail fireworks store. The store owners maintain a camper next to the tent, and a woman staying inside the camper was awakened by an alarm around 1 a.m.

The complaint says the woman shared a video with police that shows two people, later identified Groth and Johll, crawling underneath the tent, gathering up handfuls of fireworks and crawling back out. The video reportedly shows one of them talking through the tent to a person, later identified as Eagle, who was likely standing outside. Police also obtained a video from All-Star Lanes. It reportedly shows three people outside the tent and a vehicle that pulled up next to the tent and turned its lights off before leaving a minute later. Police believe Logslett was the driver.

The woman posted photos of the break-in on Facebook and received a reply that identified one of the suspects as Groth. Police interviewed Groth at her home the following afternoon. Police said she admitted entering the tent and taking merchandise. She also identified the three other suspects, who were all arrested later that day.

The complaint says $1,700 worth of fireworks was reported stolen. Police recovered roughly half of the reported missing merchandise.

Logslett has a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 6. Groth and Johll have calendar calls set for mid-September. Eagle's next court date has yet to be scheduled.