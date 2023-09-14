Great Beginnings Day Care in Sparta closed Sept. 9 due to an active law enforcement investigation.

In a press release posted to its Facebook page Wednesday, Sept. 13 the Sparta Police Department said the day care center is closed due to an order by the state of Wisconsin. The department said it is involved in an investigation at the facility, which will not reopen until the investigation concludes.

Details about the type of investigation or what led to it were not immediately available.

The closure is temporary, according to Wisconsin's Child Care Finder website. No re-opening date is listed.

"We understand this places unexpected stress on area families as they struggle to find care for their children," police said in the release. "However, the safety of all children is our highest priority."

The department said it has made contact with parents whose children may have been involved in the investigation.

Cassie Cunitz, whose daughter has attended Great Beginnings for a year, said her experiences with the day care and its staff have been "wonderful."

“(My daughter) had been in a day care before Great Beginnings, where she would cry when I dropped her off. She hated going there. I've never had that issue at Great Beginnings,” she said. “My daughter wakes up in the morning, excited to go see all of her friends and teachers. She even has asked to go home with her teacher a few times. They communicate well, they do fun projects and everything is always clean and organized.”

Cunitz said she has known the owner for years and believes the staff at the facility are conscientious.

The mother said she doesn't know what led to the investigation and was notified of the closure Monday.

“This has caused stress. Day care is not easy to come by. Especially one you can trust and that your child loves to go to,” Cunitz said. “I only have this week and two days next week covered. After that, I am not sure what I will have to do. I truly hope that whatever happened is handled properly and steps are taken to prevent something bad from happening again.”

The Monroe County Department of Human Services is assisting with the investigation.

In its release, the Sparta Police Department warned that false information has spread on social media about the closing. The department has not shared what it is investigating at Great Beginnings Day Care.

Messages left at the day care facility and agencies involved in the investigation were not immediately returned Thursday.

- This story will be updated as it develops.