The arrest of three people in La Crosse has led to the recovery of three of the 41 firearms that were stolen during an April 25 burglary of The Smoking Gun in Rockland.

Domani Banks, 20, La Crosse, was taken into custody April 27. He is charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with two felony counts of receiving a stolen firearm, two felony counts of felon in possession of a firearm and one misdemeanor count of resisting an officer. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $2,000 cash bond. His next court date is a May 19 calendar call.

Sherina L. Drake, 19, La Crosse, was taken into custody May 1. She is charged with a felony count of concealing a stolen firearm and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer. She is being held on a $2,500 cash bond and has a calendar call scheduled for May 23.

Briante C. Banks, 31, La Crosse, was taken into custody May 2. He is charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of receiving a stolen firearm and felon in possession of a firearm and a misdemeanor count of resisting an officer. He is being held on a $10,000 cash bond and has a calendar call scheduled for May 17.

La Crosse County Sheriff John Siegel said Monday that 21 of the 41 stolen firearms have been recovered. The sheriff's office is asking for the public's help to recover the remaining weapons.

According to the criminal complaint filed against Domani Banks, police received information April 27 that Drake had given several firearms to Domani Banks. Police went to Banks' La Crosse residence, which is also the residence of Mackey K. Drake, 22, one of the three suspects in the gun store burglary.

The complaint says police located Sherina Drake in an upstairs bedroom. She told police she didn't have any of the firearms and agreed to a search of her bedroom. Police located no firearms.

Sherina Drake reportedly told police she found two handguns — later identified as a Taurus G2c 9mm and a Glock G23 9mm — under a rock located underneath a bag of trash. She said she gave them to Domani Banks and asked him to dispose of them.

The complaint says Sherina Banks agreed to call Domani Banks and ask him to give the firearms back. Police drove her to a location in downtown La Crosse, where she had arranged to meet with him. She retrieved the two weapons from him and turned them over to police.

Domani Banks was taken into custody a short time later. The complaint says he denied knowing anything about the stolen firearms.

According to the criminal complaint filed against Briante Banks, he was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over by police May 2 shortly before 5 p.m. on Liberty Street in La Crosse. Police were aware that Briante Banks had an outstanding warrant and asked him to exit the vehicle. He allegedly tried to flee, but an officer grabbed him by his shirt and took him to the ground. The complaint says he continued to resist as police applied handcuffs.

Police searched the vehicle and located a zip pouch containing a firearm from the burglary.

All three suspects in the burglary are in custody. Nehemiah Sample, 26, Trempealeau, was arrested April 27 in Arkansas and is being held in the Chicot County Jail. An extradition hearing has yet to be scheduled.

Robert E. Benson Jr., 18, Onalaska, was arrested May 2 and is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond. His next court date is a May 19 calendar call.

Mackey Drake was taken into custody April 25 on a probation violation and charged in the burglary May 9. He faces three felony counts of theft of movable property and one felony count of burglary while armed. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond. His next court date is a May 23 calendar call.