A high-speed chase Aug. 27 on Interstate 90 ended with state troopers recovering a substantial amount of fentanyl and cocaine, according to a criminal complaint filed in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

Police arrested 23-year-old LaShawn Davis of Milwaukee. He faces felony charges of possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and fleeing an officer.

According to the complaint, a Wisconsin State Patrol officer in Monroe County clocked Davis driving 96 mph in a 70 mph zone shortly after 11 a.m. Davis allegedly failed to pull over and led police on a 23-mile chase. During the chase, Davis took the Highway 27 exit ramp and nearly collided with another vehicle while making a U-turn before returning westbound to the interstate.

Police obtained another reading of Davis driving 96 mph near West Salem. He then stopped three miles from the Minnesota border and fled northbound on foot.

An officer reportedly observed Davis drop a vacuum-sealed bag containing a white substance before scaling a fence. The fence bordered the Black River, which left Davis with limited room to flee. He was cornered by police and obeyed instructions to lie down on his stomach.

The complaint says police recovered 367 grams of fentanyl and 251 grams of cocaine.

Davis is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond. His next court date is a Sept. 20 preliminary hearing.