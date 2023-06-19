A 41-year-old Holmen man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after he alleged stabbed another person.

Michael R. O'Brien was referred to the La Crosse County District Attorney for recklessly endangering safety. He remains in the La Crosse County Jail without bond until an initial hearing, which was scheduled for Monday afternoon.

According to the village of Holmen police, officers were dispatched around 9:30 p.m. June 17 to the 100 block of Mill Street for a report of a man with a stab wound to the neck. O'Brien was identified as a suspect and was arrested without incident 2½ hours later.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Tri-State Ambulance as is expected to survive the injury.

Court records show O'Brien with no previous criminal history in Wisconsin.