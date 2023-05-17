A 39-year-old Holmen man faces multiple drug charges after police searched his vehicle May 3 in a La Crosse parking lot.

Brandon J. Smith was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of psilocin with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and a misdemeanor count of resisting an officer.

According to the criminal complaint, police observed a man, later identified as Smith, removing items from a vehicle parked outside a suspected drug trafficking site in La Crosse. Smith then entered the vehicle and drove away from the house. Police followed the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop at O’Reilly’s Auto Parts on George Street around 5:30 p.m.

Smith has multiple convictions for drug trafficking, and police used a K9 to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle. After a positive alert, police ordered Smith to exit the vehicle. Smith refused and remained inside with the doors locked and windows rolled up, according to the complaint.

The complaint says Smith attempted to start the vehicle and reached for the shifter. Police determined that Smith’s attempt to flee presented a safety hazard and entered the vehicle by breaking a window. He was arrested and handcuffed.

A search of the vehicle reportedly found 29.5 grams of methamphetamine, 482 grams of marijuana, three psilocybin mushroom suckers, 10 psilocybin candy bars and $1,364 in cash.

Smith is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond. He was bound over for trial after a May 12 preliminary hearing and has a calendar call scheduled for June 13.