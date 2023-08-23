A 48-year-old Holmen man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond after he allegedly sold drugs to a confidential informant.

Derez M. Southern was charged in La Crosse County County Circuit Court with felony counts of possession of heroin with intent to deliver and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, police arranged with an informant to purchase one gram of heroin for $120 during a controlled buy June 28 in La Crosse. The complaint says the informant took possession of the heroin, but Southern never took possession of the $120. Police did not make an arrest after the transaction.

Southern was arrested Aug. 19 and made his initial appearance two days later before judge Mark Huesmann.

The complaint says Southern has previous offenses from three different states. His next court appearance is a Sept. 1 calendar call.