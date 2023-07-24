A 19-year-old man accused in the May 22, 2021, shooting death of 15-year-old Storm Vondrashek has struck a plea deal that will keep him out of prison.

Sage Hicke agreed Monday in La Crosse County Count Circuit Court to plead guilty to a single felony count of intimidating a witness. Judge Elliott Levine accepted the plea after prosecutors agreed to drop felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide and disorderly conduct/use of a dangerous weapon. A felony bail jumping charge was also dropped.

The deal imposes a 9-month jail sentence that can be served by electronic monitoring. The sentence includes 96 days credit for time served. As a convicted felon, he will be prohibited from possessing firearms.

According to the criminal complaint, police interviewed 11 witnesses and pieced together a sequence of events in which Vondrashek and Jackson Greengrass, 18, La Crosse, drove to a 1900 S. Seventh St. address in La Crosse armed and were wearing head coverings. After they were confronted by a group that included Hicke, Vondrashek reportedly struck Hicke in the head with a gun and fired two shots in Hicke’s direction, missing both times. Hicke reportedly responded by firing a round that struck Vondrashek in the neck and another that struck Greengrass in the foot.

La Crosse County Assistant District Attorney Jessica Skemp said the case was difficult to prosecute due to uncooperative witnesses. She said the intimidation of a witness charge stemmed from Hicke urging a witness not to sign a subpoena.

"I feel that if I did proceed to trial, I could meet my burden, but jury trials are risky endeavors," Skemp said.

Defense attorney Andrew Martinez said Hicke acted in self-defense. He said Hicke had to choose whether to "use deadly force or allow deadly force to be used against him."

"In this case, there was a very clear and very powerful self-defense claim," Martinez said.

Vondrashek's mother, Sara Vondrashek, strongly disagreed with the plea deal. She accused Hicke of acting "to intimidate witnesses to stop the trial." She also said Hicke bragged that his lawyer would get him off.

"He's getting away with this with no consequences," she said.

Hicke listed an Ontario address at the time of the shooting. His address has since been sealed in subsequent court records.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date.